Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

