Savant Capital LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,822,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,112,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

