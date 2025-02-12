Savant Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.