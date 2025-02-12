Savant Capital LLC Buys 130 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

GEV opened at $373.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average of $288.77. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion and a PE ratio of 67.11. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.22.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

