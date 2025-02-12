Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.30 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.67), with a volume of 790415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.50 ($5.63).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 387.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lucy Costa purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($39,426.97). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

