Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 4713838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

