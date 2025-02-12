Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 939,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 198,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Rover Critical Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
