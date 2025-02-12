Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 10.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 52,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,826,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.