Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,772 Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.