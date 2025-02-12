Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 598.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

