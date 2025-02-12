Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 480,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

