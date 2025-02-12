Promising Agriculture Stocks To Consider – February 10th

Deere & Company, Steel Dynamics, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies operating within the agricultural industry, which includes activities related to farming, livestock production, and agricultural technology. These stocks represent investments in companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food and other agricultural products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.57. The stock had a trading volume of 494,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,979. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $485.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.00 and its 200-day moving average is $413.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. 1,703,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.33. 577,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.52 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Featured Stories