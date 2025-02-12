Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after purchasing an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $3,045,284. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

NYSE:DT opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

