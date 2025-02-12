Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 311,006 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.