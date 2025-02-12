Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,240 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

