National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 186,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,097,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $5,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

National Health Investors Company Profile



Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

