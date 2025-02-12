Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 69,868 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 238,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 344.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.