West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $740.87 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.75.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

