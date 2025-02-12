West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $740.87 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE WST opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
