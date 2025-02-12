Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

