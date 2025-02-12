Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on HBM
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.