Iron Mountain (IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 295.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

