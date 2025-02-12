Brompton Corp. Sells 10,000 Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 10,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Brompton Corp. sold 2,400 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$26,472.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$60,621.00.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:SBC opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.51. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

