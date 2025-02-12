Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,118 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 994,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 128,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

