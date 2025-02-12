Empowered Funds LLC Takes $5.90 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 313,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,208,000 after purchasing an additional 147,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Select Medical by 144.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

