Carolyn M. Burke Buys 1,000 Shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn M. Burke bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 2,718.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,999,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

