Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 359.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

