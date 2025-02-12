Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 5,546 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $184,306.52.

FHI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,666,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after acquiring an additional 137,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after acquiring an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 787,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

