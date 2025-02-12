Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,071.57 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $272.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,845 shares of company stock worth $30,742,656. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

