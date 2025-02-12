Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 59,341 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.