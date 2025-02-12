1,185,244 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,557,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 186,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 959,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 251,929 shares during the period.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.