CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.77 and traded as low as C$69.99. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$70.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$822.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.