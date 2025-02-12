Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 17,255 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 179.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 152,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OMI opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $649.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

