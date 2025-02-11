Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

