Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 694,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after purchasing an additional 457,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

FE opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

