Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 252,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

