Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

