Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,793 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.