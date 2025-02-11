Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.