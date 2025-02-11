Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $409,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day moving average of $242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

