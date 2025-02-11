Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,527 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

