Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.