Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $40.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

