Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 104.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 256.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $467.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

