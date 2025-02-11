Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

