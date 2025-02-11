Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

