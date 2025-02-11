NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,098,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

