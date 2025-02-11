Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 12.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.