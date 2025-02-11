NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

