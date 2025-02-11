Wealthquest Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

