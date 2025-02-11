NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

