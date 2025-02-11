Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,442 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

